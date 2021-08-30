Platform Technology Partners Buys New Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $124.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

