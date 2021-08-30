Platform Technology Partners Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 313.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $24.62 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

