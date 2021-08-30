Platform Technology Partners Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,557 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Walmart by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.94. 23,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,675. The company has a market capitalization of $411.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total value of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,849 shares in the company, valued at $39,497,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.