Platform Technology Partners Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,894.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,906.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,677.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

