Platform Technology Partners Buys Shares of 23,675 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.47% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,503.5% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 61,209 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.48. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $57.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

