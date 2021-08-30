Platform Technology Partners Invests $1.03 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,527,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.77. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,222. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

