Platform Technology Partners Invests $1.30 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.98. 49,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,892,210. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.06. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

