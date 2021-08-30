Platform Technology Partners Invests $1.49 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $319,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 57,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $22.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.