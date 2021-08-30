Platform Technology Partners Invests $4.86 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,589,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18.

