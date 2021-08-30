Platform Technology Partners Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $233.30 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $454.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

