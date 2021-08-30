Platform Technology Partners Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after acquiring an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

