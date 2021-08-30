Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 567,526 shares of company stock worth $41,479,755. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.89. 27,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,509,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.26. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

