Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

MGK stock opened at $247.66 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.51 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.08.

