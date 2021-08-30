Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,887,473,000 after buying an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $226.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

