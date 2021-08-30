Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

