Platform Technology Partners Purchases Shares of 4,410 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,932. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

