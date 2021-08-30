Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $721.32. The stock had a trading volume of 154,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,833,875. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $714.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.79, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $677.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

