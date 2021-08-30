PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Down 3.8%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56. 2,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,653,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,044 shares of company stock worth $15,117,509.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

