Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $898.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report sales of $898.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $897.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $902.10 million. Plexus reported sales of $913.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

Plexus stock opened at $91.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Plexus by 25.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,594,000 after purchasing an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Plexus by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

