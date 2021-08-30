Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.50

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 2525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 73,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 108,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

