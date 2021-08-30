PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PMV Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,217,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 2,164.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 210,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

