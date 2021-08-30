PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $31,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,393 shares of company stock worth $14,539,077. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMVP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

PMVP opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.41. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

