POA (POA) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $11.22 million and $110,552.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,076,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
