Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 80,700 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $103.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

