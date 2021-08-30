Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 351,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,597,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 475,975 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 1,143,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,280 shares of company stock valued at $313,133 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

