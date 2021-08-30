Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.68% of MacroGenics worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,339 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,416,000 after purchasing an additional 887,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after purchasing an additional 757,991 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGNX traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $23.70. 294,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.25. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

