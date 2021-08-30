Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,712 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. 1,390,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,691. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.59, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $68.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

