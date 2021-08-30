Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.23 Million Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 588,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.88% of Agenus worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Agenus by 703.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 358,547 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Agenus by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 271,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Agenus by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 993,231 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Agenus by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 188,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Agenus stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 5,584,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,820. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

