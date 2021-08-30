Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WST traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.96. The stock had a trading volume of 254,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $450.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $397.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

