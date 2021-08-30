Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 657,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of The Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth about $41,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 2,299,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

