Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 196,186 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 196,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,890,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 416,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 92,501 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $4,903,478.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,959.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $478,206.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,743,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,756 shares of company stock worth $11,683,531. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

