Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,374,000 after buying an additional 394,113 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,789,000 after buying an additional 382,517 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,167,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,212,000 after buying an additional 158,483 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $249,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.76. 419,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASND. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

