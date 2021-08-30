Polis (POLIS) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Polis has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $2,252.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $662.92 or 0.01358922 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars.

