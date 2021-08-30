Polkally (KALLY) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

Polkally (CURRENCY:KALLY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Polkally has a total market cap of $180,002.09 and $80,438.00 worth of Polkally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkally has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkally coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkally Profile

Polkally’s total supply is 94,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,256,851 coins. Polkally’s official Twitter account is @realpolkally

