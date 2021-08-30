Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,700 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the July 29th total of 1,087,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,095.5 days.

POYYF stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

