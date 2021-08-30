Populous (PPT) Price Hits $2.48 on Top Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Populous has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00005078 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $131.93 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

