Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 5,500 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

Porch Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 740,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.11. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.42.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $3,072,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 109,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,017,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 679,380 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

