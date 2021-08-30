POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Update

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the July 29th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,421,000 after buying an additional 91,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in POSCO by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in POSCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in POSCO by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,583,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the second quarter worth $23,316,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKX. UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:PKX traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. POSCO has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

