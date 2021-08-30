Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) were up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 2,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSTX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market cap of $685.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $354,680.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock worth $628,501.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

