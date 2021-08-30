Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.28

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$43.28 and last traded at C$43.25, with a volume of 519416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.02.

POW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.39. The company has a current ratio of 130.01, a quick ratio of 110.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.