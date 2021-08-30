PowerSchool Holdings Inc’s Quiet Period To End on September 6th (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool’s (NYSE:PWSC) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. PowerSchool had issued 39,473,685 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $710,526,330 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PWSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

PowerSchool stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

