PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.68

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 386279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.81.

PWSC has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

PowerSchool Company Profile (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

