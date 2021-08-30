Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $661,812.55 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $170,892.32.

On Thursday, June 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,209,277.71.

Precigen stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,050. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 91,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 338,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

