Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Premier has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

