Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 10.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after acquiring an additional 669,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,795,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Premier by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after buying an additional 115,648 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Premier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,875,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

PINC stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

