Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.47

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$134.47 and last traded at C$133.86, with a volume of 7334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$133.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 52.67.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

