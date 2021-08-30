Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after buying an additional 337,837 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 254,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

