Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Stake Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,220,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 654,894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 284,051 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000.

BATS:PREF opened at $20.81 on Monday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72.

