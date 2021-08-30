PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.61% of PROG worth $19,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after acquiring an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PROG by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after buying an additional 230,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PROG by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after buying an additional 225,963 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,077,000 after buying an additional 170,125 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRG opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 in the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

