Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Head to Head Comparison

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.3% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progressive Care and MedAvail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.48 -$1.45 million N/A N/A MedAvail $13.97 million 7.50 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.84

Progressive Care has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -1.07% N/A -6.70% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Progressive Care and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given MedAvail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Summary

MedAvail beats Progressive Care on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

